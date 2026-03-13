Sangareddy Chosen for Pilot Digital Health Profile Project

Hyderabad: The state government has selected Sangareddy district to implement a pilot project for a digital health profile system aimed at improving the delivery of medical services. Profiles will be created for patients visiting 64 government healthcare facilities in Sangareddy for the initiative. These include a government general hospital, four area hospitals, five community health centres, four urban primary health centres, 31 primary health centres, and 19 basti dawakhanas.

Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha announced the initiative during a coordination meeting held at the district collectorate on Thursday with senior officials from the state and district health departments. Officials discussed the method of implementation, preparatory arrangements, and the technological infrastructure required for the programme.

The minister directed health officials to begin preparations for issuing a digital health card to every patient visiting these facilities. The card will contain the patient’s complete medical history in digital form.

Officials were instructed to ensure that the patient’s health information is digitally recorded at every stage of treatment — from outpatient registration to consultation with medical officers, laboratory tests, and pharmacy services. Necessary information technology infrastructure, basic facilities, and staff will be arranged to support the system, the minister said.

According to the minister, the digital health card would help doctors access a patient’s medical history quickly and provide appropriate treatment without delay. The system will also support early detection and monitoring of non-communicable diseases, communicable diseases, maternal and child health conditions, cancer, and heart diseases.