Sandeep Mathur Takes Charge as SCR GM

Hyderabad: Sandeep Mathur took additional charge as general manager of South Central Railway on Tuesday (July 1) and held a review meeting with senior officials at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. He asked officers to prioritise safety during the monsoon, improve punctuality, and maintain strict quality standards in infrastructure works, including station redevelopment.

Currently heading South Coast Railway in Visakhapatnam, Mathur belongs to the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers. He started his career as assistant signal and telecom engineer in the then Allahabad Division and went on to serve in various leadership roles across the Railway Board, Northern, North Central, and South Eastern Railways.

As principal executive director for signalling at the ministry of Railways, he played a role in driving policy changes and was involved in the development and approval of Kavach, India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection system.