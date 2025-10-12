Sand Lorry Runs Over Driver Who Came To City For 10 Days Back

Hyderabad: A ride-hailing service bike rider and his passenger, a doctor riding pillion on the two-wheeler, were killed when their vehicle was hit from behind by a 16-tyre lorry that was speeding after delivering its cargo of sand. Both vehicles were heading towards Begumpet.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am near Greenlands, resulting in the death of bike rider Muddhamgal Naveen on the spot. His pillion rider, Dr Kasthuri Jagadish Chandra, who sustained grievous injuries, succumbed while being shifted to a hospital, said Panjagutta station house officer (SHO) M. Rama Krishna. Both victims were aged 35.

Passers-by alerted the police through Dial 100 who reached the spot and took Dr Chandra to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The Panjagutta police conducted a panchanama at the scene and shifted both bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police upon checking the CCTV camera footage found out that lorry driver Pasupula Shankar was speeding. The road at the accident spot is about 30-foot-wide with a divider, The bike was moving at a normal speed, police said. Shankar claimed he sounded the horn while overtaking the two-wheeler.

Dr Kasthuri, a general physician from Dharmapuri in Karimnagar district, had booked a ride to his home in Methodist Colony, Kundanbagh, when the accident occurred. He worked as a consultant at private hospitals in the twin cities.

Naveen, a native of Haveli Rural in Khammam district, lived near JNTU. Police said he had come to Hyderabad about 10 days ago to earn a living.

At the mortuary, where the bodies were taken, Naveen’s distraught mother Muddhamgal Jyothi said he had remained unmarried and came to Hyderabad to earn money to support the family.

Naveen’s younger brother, Muddhamgal Naresh, 26, added, “Our father, a farmer, lost his leg due to amputation. Naveen discontinued his graduation to take responsibility for our household. He supported my love marriage though our parents wanted him to marry first. He lost his life trying to give us a better one.” Naresh’s last rites will be performed at his native place on Monday.

Pillon rider Dr Kasthuri’s cousin Chandra said, “My uncle Ramkishan is in deep shock. A few days ago, Kasturi began working as a consultant at private hospitals..”

Lorry driver Shankar, 38, a native of Pedda Kottapalli in Nagarkurnool district, has been taken into custody. “The driver, who was returning after dumping sand, was subjected to a breath analyser test, which showed a negative result for alcohol,” said G. Naresh Kumar, sub-inspector and investigating officer.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing death under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the lorry driver. Investigation is underway.

Two injured as speeding car rammed bike





Hyderabad: Two youngsters sustained grievous injuries after their bike was hit by a speeding SUV near the U-turn at Gurranguda under Vanasthalipuram police station limits at about 11 pm on Saturday. The injured were identified as Fayaz and his female friend, both aged 21.

The duo was returning from an engineering college at Mangalpally and heading towards Sagar Ring Road when the SUV, allegedly driven at high speed, rammed into their bike from behind. The duo was thrown off the bike. Fayaz suffered a severe head injury and a fracture to his right leg. His companion suffered a head injury and fractured ribs.

Locals immediately alerted emergency services and shifted the injured to a nearby private hospital and then transferred them to another hospital for better treatment.

Police said occupants of the SUV also sustained minor injuries. Vanasthalipuram police who booked a case and began investigations suspected that the SUV driver was intoxicated.