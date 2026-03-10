Sampath Kumar Slams KTR's 'Rahul Bandhu' Remark

Hyderabad:Countering allegations from BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao, AICC secretary S. A. Sampath Kumar accused him of spreading “false propaganda” against the Congress leadership and indulging in petty politics.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, the former Alampur MLA strongly condemned KTR’s claim that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had replaced the Rythu Bandhu scheme with a “Rahul Bandhu.” He said the rephrasing of the Rythu Bharosa scheme was a ploy to grab media attention and mislead the public.

Sampath Kumar alleged that during the previous BRS regime, public funds were misused for party activities, including the renaming of TRS to BRS. He further charged that the only real beneficiaries of the state’s wealth under the BRS government were the family members of party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao.

