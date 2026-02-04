Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Concludes with Thiruguvaram Rituals at Medaram

WARANGAL: The biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara formally concluded on Wednesday with the traditional ‘Thiruguvaram Panduga’ rituals held at the temples in Medaram and Kannepalli in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

Tribal priests (pujaris) conducted the concluding rites to mark the end of the festival, which was held from January 28 to 31 and drew millions of devotees from across the country.

As part of the Thiruguvaram traditions, the priests performed ceremonial purification of the sanctum sanctorum at both temples. After lighting incense and lamps (Dhupa Deepa), a ritual animal sacrifice (Yaata) was offered as ‘Naivedyam’ to the goddesses. In a symbolic act signalling the close of the event, sacred puja materials, ornaments and traditional robes used during the Jatara were gathered and placed in secure custody inside the temple vaults.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of tribal and non-tribal residents, along with families of the priests, who offered final prayers. Although the main Jatara concluded three days earlier, the flow of devotees into Medaram continued.

On Wednesday, thousands of pilgrims took holy dips in the Jampanna Vagu before proceeding to the ‘Gaddelu’ (altars) to fulfil their vows. Devotees offered ‘Bangaram’ (jaggery), turmeric, vermillion and sarees to the deities. Several also paid respects at the altars of Govindarajulu and Pagididdaraju.

Meanwhile, endowment department personnel began large-scale sanitation operations, clearing heaps of coconut shells and jaggery mixtures accumulated at the altars of Sammakka and Saralamma as part of efforts to restore the site to its original condition.