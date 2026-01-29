Sammakka Installed at Medaram Gaddelu with State Honours

Warangal (Mulugu): Amidst copious eruption of religious fervour from a sea of devotees, legendary tribal goddess Sammakka was ceremoniously brought from the Chilakalagutta forest and installed on the sacred altars (Gaddelu) at Medaram of Tadvai mandal on Thursday.

Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka, along with high-ranking officials, officially received the goddess.

The event, which marked the most spectacular phase of the biennial Medaram Maha Jatara, was held with full state honours, including a traditional gun salute by top district officials.

On the second day of Asia's largest tribal fair, the sacred Vanams (tall bamboo poles) were formally installed on the altars (Gaddelu). In adivasi tradition, the bamboo poles represent the forest from which the deities emerge.

After special rituals, tribal priests brought these poles to the shrine to prepare for goddess Sammakka’s arrival from the Chilakalagutta hills.

Devotees welcomed the procession with a demonstration of traditional art forms, vibrant rangoli, and colourful decorations.

With goddess Saralamma already seated since Wednesday night, Sammakka's arrival marks the peak of the biennial festival, drawing a crore of pilgrims to the historic site.

The ritualistic journey began at 4pm when the tribal priests (Vaddelu) trekked to the Chilakalagutta hill. Following sacred prayers, the chief priest, Kokkera Krishnaiah, emerged from the dense forest carrying the deity in the form of a Kumkuma Bharani (vermilion casket).

As the priest descended the hill in a trance-like state, Mulugu SP Sudheer Kekan and district collector TS Divakar paid their obeisance to the goddess by firing from AK-47 rifles into the air. This is a traditional gesture signifying the state’s welcome to the tribal queen.

The sound of gunfire triggered thunderous chants of ‘Sammakka Thalli Ki Jai’, ‘Jai Sammakka-Jai Sarakka’ from the millions of pilgrims who waited hours for a glimpse of the deity.

The 1.5km route from the hill to the Medaram altars was transformed into a corridor of intense devotion. A heavy security cordon was formed by both police and human chain of tribal youth to ensure safety of the priests carrying the deity.

Devotees offered various sacrifices and tributes to the deity along the path.

Hundreds of live sheep and chickens were offered as Edurukollu or welcome sacrifices. Odi Biyyam (sacred rice) was showered on the deity, while the ground was decorated with intricate patterns of turmeric and vermilion.

The air was filled with sounds from the Koya tribal drums amid the spiritual trances of Shivasattulu.

Before reaching the main altar, the procession stopped at the Chelapaiah temple for special rituals. Upon arrival at the Medaram gate, local women followed the tradition of washing the feet of the priests carrying Sammakka. Subsequently, the goddess was safely installed on her altar.

With her arrival, all four major tribal deities --Sammakka, her daughter Saralamma, husband Pagididda Raju and son-in-law Govinda Raju – were seen seated on their respective Gaddelu. This divine reunion signals the peak of the festival, where devotees fulfill their vows by offering Bangaram (jaggery) equivalent to their body weight.

Government estimates suggest that nearly one crore people descended upon the tiny forest hamlet on Thursday alone.

For security reasons, the power supply to the immediate altar area was briefly cut during the final installation of the deity. The supply was restored only after Sammakka was securely placed.

The district administration deployed thousands of personnel to manage the ongoing surge of devotees, which would continue through Friday.