Samajwadi Party Strengthens Efforts in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Samajwadi Party (SP) is focused on expanding its presence in Telangana. Party leaders, along with newly-joined members from various districts, are actively working to unite party lines and address public issues.

Pasam Venkatesh, President of Samajwadi Party Andhra Pradesh, recently met with Danduboina Nithya Kalyan Yadav, a social activist and President of Madiga Dandora, Telangana, who recently joined the SP. During the meeting, Nithya Kalyan shared the efforts being made to strengthen the Samajwadi Party in Telangana. He also briefed Venkatesh on the various social initiatives he is undertaking on behalf of the party.

In return, Venkatesh congratulated Nithya Kalyan and expressed his delight at their meeting in Hyderabad. He stated that the party is moving forward with plans to strengthen its presence in the Telugu states, including organizing membership drives across Telangana.