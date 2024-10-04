Samajwadi party formation day celebrated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Party leaders celebrated Samajwadi party celebrations in Jubilee Hills here on Friday. They distributed sarees to the women in Durgabhavani Nagar of Khairatabad constituency.



Party leaders Nitya Kalyan Yadav, Nitya Kalyan Yadav, Madire Narsing Rao and other attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Nitya Kalyan Yadav said that they will continue to do charity programs in the future. He further added that they will work hard and strengthen Samajwadi party in the state.





