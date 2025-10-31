Salman Meets Revanth, Vows to Promote TG
During the meeting, Salman Khan expressed admiration for the state’s growth vision and promised to extend his support in promoting Telangana’s vibrant image on international platforms.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Mumbai on Thursday evening.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
