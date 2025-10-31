 Top
Salman Meets Revanth, Vows to Promote TG

31 Oct 2025 10:43 AM IST

During the meeting, Salman Khan expressed admiration for the state’s growth vision and promised to extend his support in promoting Telangana’s vibrant image on international platforms.

Salman Khan, CM Revanth Reddy

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

