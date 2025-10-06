Salman Khurshid To Get Sadbhavana Award

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee on Monday announced that this year’s Sadbhavana Award will be presented to former union minister and senior advocate Salman Khurshid.

Committee members A. Shyam Mohan, G. Anand and others made the announcement at a press conference. The event, scheduled for October 19 at Charminar, marks the 35th anniversary of the historic Sadbhavana Yatra undertaken by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in Hyderabad to promote communal harmony after the 1990 riots.

They recalled that Rajiv Gandhi had hoisted the Congress flag at Charminar before beginning the 11-hour yatra, which drew lakhs of participants, including prominent leaders of the time. The march passed through Moazzam Jahi Market and Sultan Bazaar before concluding at the Gandhi statue in Secunderabad.

The committee has been observing the day as ‘Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day’ for the past 35 years, organising a programme at Charminar every year and honouring eminent personalities with the Sadbhavana Award. This year, the panel comprising B. Kamalakar Rao, former MLC, and A. Shyam Mohan, chairman of the TPCC intellectual cell, finalised Khurshid’s name.

On October 19, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud will hoist the party flag. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan will participate along with several ministers and senior party leaders.