Salar Jung draws neurodiverse voices for expo

HYDERABAD: The Salar Jung Museum inaugurated the ‘Diverse Voices: Art Beyond Boundaries’ exhibition on Saturday, featuring around 100 artworks by neurodiverse artists from across India. Supported by the ministry of culture, the exhibition aims to highlight the talents and perspectives of neurodiverse individuals.

Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Verma, presided over the opening ceremony. In his address, he emphasised the importance of diversity in art and life, stating, "Diversity is the essence of creation. While uniformity is stifling, unity is the key to attaining the Indian ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." She praised the artists, noting that their works are "not just to be viewed but felt."

Shalini Gupta, founder trustee of The Art Sanctuary, expressed her emotions upon seeing neurodivergent artists' works displayed prominently. Her daughter, Gayatri Gupta, who lives with Down syndrome, had a standout piece titled "Buttoned Relationships". Describing the artwork, Shalini said, "My daughter told me, 'Mumma, relationships have become too complicated these days. What we need to do is unbutton the complications.'"

Ashish Goyal, director of the Salar Jung Museum, highlighted the institution's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusivity. "This exhibition serves as a vital platform for neurodiverse artists to present their works and unique perspectives to the public," he said.

Among the featured artists was Jijo Das, whose mature use of colours and abstractions drew significant attention. "Music inspired me for this piece, and my strokes represent it. Music is also my passion," said Jijo, who, despite living with Down syndrome, actively engages in various art forms and has received numerous accolades.

Guests of honour included vocalist Durga Jasraj and Padma awardee Mohammad Ali Baig. Jasraj remarked, "The real purpose of art is to inspire, think, and realize why we exist. I wouldn't say include the neurodivergent — we are nobody to include them in our world. I want them to include us in their beautiful world." Baig added, "Many influential artists were neurodivergent — be it Van Gogh or Leonardo da Vinci."

Curated by Dr Atiya Amjad, the exhibition showcases a wide range of artistic styles and mediums, including paintings, drawings, photographs, and clay models. Each piece offers insight into the thoughts, emotions, and experiences of the neurodiverse artists.

The exhibition will run until October 27, inviting visitors to engage with the compelling works of these talented individuals.