Saket Mitila Colony Suffers Drainage Overflow

Hyderabad: Saket Mitila Colony in the Kapra municipality is grappling with a severe drainage overflow crisis that has increased for over two months. The situation has worsened due to inadequate sewerage infrastructure in the Jawaharnagar municipality.

Raju Reddy, a software employee from Saket Mitila Colony, said that heavy rainfall had led to drainage water overflowing into the colony, which is located in a low-lying area. Due to this overflow, foul-smelling water flooded the entrance of the colony.

He also noted that they hadn't been able to walk through their main entrance for weeks. The stagnant water poses not only an inconvenience but also a health risk, several residents have got injuries from skids and people are worried about possible waterborne diseases.

The situation has already resulted in the death of a two-year-old boy from dengue fever.

“We are terrified of what could happen next, one parent was concerned about the contaminated water that mixed with the bore-well water. This situation has left many residents questioning the safety of their drinking water, which now gives a foul odour," Raju Reddy explained.

Narasimha, a retired assistant general manager of a bank and a resident, said despite filing 11 complaints with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and raising concerns on social media, their requests for help went unanswered. He also noted that the water board authorities closed their complaints without any action.

Attempts to reach out to HMWSSB officials, including the general manager of Kapra municipality, did not yield any results.

"It feels like a nightmare," said a resident, as the snakes entered the area due to the poor sanitation conditions. Algae and fungus have thrived in the stagnant water, complicating the health crisis.

M.S.K. Naidu, a retired general manager of Vizag Steel Plant and a resident, remarked that during celebrations such as Durga Puja, it is extremely uncomfortable to celebrate in this filth. The odour and sight of contamination during a joyous occasion only deepen the community's frustration.

Justice Y. Rama Krishna, a retired judge and a resident said, "We understand that natural disasters can occur, but this is a man-made crisis, we need urgent intervention to resolve this. The people of Saket Mitila Colony, Kapra municipality, are raising concerns together, hoping their voices will finally be heard. Residents urge HMWS&SB to restore their community's health and safety. Without immediate action, the consequences of this negligence could prove deadly for the residents of Saket Mitila Colony.