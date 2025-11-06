Sajjanar’s Firing Practice Picture Draws Attention

Hyderabad: A picture related to firing practice session posted by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar drew the attention of everyone on Thursday.

In a post on X, he said, “Joined my #Hyderabad City Police team for firing practice session at TGPA today. Always a great feeling to be back on the range and thrilling to hit the bullseye”

Responding to the post, a netizen said, “This looks like an action movie ahead.” Another netizen requested the Police Commissioner to lay focus on thieves, while one more person said, “Sir getting ready for some action...”