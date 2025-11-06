 Top
Sajjanar’s Firing Practice Picture Draws Attention

6 Nov 2025 5:28 PM IST

In a post on X, he said, “Joined my #Hyderabad City Police team for firing practice session at TGPA today. Always a great feeling to be back on the range and thrilling to hit the bullseye”

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar attending a firing practice session in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A picture related to firing practice session posted by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar drew the attention of everyone on Thursday.

In a post on X, he said, “Joined my #Hyderabad City Police team for firing practice session at TGPA today. Always a great feeling to be back on the range and thrilling to hit the bullseye”

Responding to the post, a netizen said, “This looks like an action movie ahead.” Another netizen requested the Police Commissioner to lay focus on thieves, while one more person said, “Sir getting ready for some action...”


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

