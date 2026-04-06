Sajjanar Warns Parents on Digital Risks

Hyderabad:City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar urged parents to remain vigilant about their children during summer vacations, warning that excessive use of social media and smartphones could threaten their future. He recalled that summer breaks once meant memories of grandmother’s village, green pond banks, and games in the fields, but now childhood is alarmingly confined to the screen of a five‑inch smartphone.

The commissioner noted that as parents are busy with work and unable to spare time for their children, youngsters are getting caught in the “digital magic,” leading to severe loneliness. He cautioned that children face dangers from strangers on social media and that addictions such as endless reels and sleeping pills are harming health and prospects.



Sajjanar added that incidents of people leaving home after minor reprimands have recently come to light in the city, causing immense grief to families. He advised parents to give their children the gift of time rather than expensive gadgets this summer vacation. Constant monitoring of what children view online and with whom they interact is essential, he stressed.

