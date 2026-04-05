Sajjanar Warns Of Whatsapp Fraud

City police commissioner V C Sajjanar on Saturday cautioned against cybercriminals’ new modus operandi targeting business heads through WhatsApp impersonation fraud. He explained that crooks are sending malicious phishing links to official email addresses, infiltrating computers with malware to gain full remote access.

Once inside, attackers exploit active WhatsApp web sessions to send misleading messages to accountants while posing as top executives. “They claim to be in an urgent meeting and unable to take calls, tricking staff into transferring crores of rupees immediately to fraudulent accounts,” the commissioner warned.

Since the messages appear to come from genuine WhatsApp accounts, accountants often believe them and process payments. With several such cases reported recently within Hyderabad commissionerate jurisdiction, Sajjanar urged companies to remain vigilant.

“One should never blindly trust financial requests received on WhatsApp, even if they appear to be from superiors. It is essential to immediately call the person concerned directly to verify authenticity before making any transaction,” he said.

He advised companies to install high-quality firewalls and antivirus software on office systems and ensure users log out of WhatsApp web after each use.

“If you fall victim to a cyber-fraud, do not delay and immediately call the 1930 helpline number or file a complaint at http://cybercrime.gov.in,” Sajjanar urged.

Chef alleges sexual assault by colleague

A woman lodged a complaint against her senior at her place of work, stating that she was called his house under the pretext of an official meeting, offered drinks, and filmed nude videos after she was intoxicated. He then attempted to sexually assault her. Police have booked the accused for attempted sexual assault and under the IT Act

Security agencies warned against licence breach

The police have warned private security agencies for violating regulations by operating without a valid licence under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act (PSARA) and engaging guards and supervisors in breach of statutory provisions.

This followed the state intelligence personnel, along with Kachiguda police, raiding MS Krish Security Force (Fire Fighting Vigilance), Tilaknagar, which was functioning without a PSARA licence issued by the state controlling authority, said additional DGP, intelligence, Vijay Kumar. The agency was booked under Crime No. 1211 of 2026, Vijay Kumar confirmed.

As per Sections 4 and 20 of the PSAR Act, 2005 any private security agency operating without a licence and engaging personnel is liable for punishment, including imprisonment up to one year, or a fine up to ₹25,000, or both.

All private security agencies operating without a valid licence have been directed to obtain one through the official PSARA online portal (www.psara.gov.in) at the earliest. Strict legal action will be initiated against directors, proprietors or partners of agencies failing to comply, Vijay Kumar further warned.

Three Group Clashes Reported Across City in 24 Hours, Several Injured



Three group clashes were reported in the city in a 24-hour period, videos of which were uploaded on social media. Attapur station house officer K. Nageshwara Rao said police social media teams were taking action against the suspects who were using the videos to spread fear.



At Hasmathpet under Bowenpally police limits, Mohammed Arman and his rival group lead by a person identified as Bablu clashed over a petty issue at a tea point. Four persons from both groups suffered injuries. “We have booked counter cases. The injured were treated at a private hospital and their condition is stable,” said Bowenpally station house officer N.

At Falaknuma, police said Moiz and Abdul Azghar attacked each other after an argument. Their friends joined in, leading to a group clash. Police booked cases and have begun investigations, said Falaknuma station house officer E. Jangiah.

A group clash was reported under the Attapur police limits. Md Zaheer, Md Iqbal and others allegedly kidnapped a local, Md Saddam, and beat him up at Chintalmet. Locals saw the incident and called the police. “During investigation we found that the groups had previous disputes,” a police official said.

Excise Police Nab 4 from Maharashtra, Seize Ganja Worth ₹21.5 Lakh



The excise enforcement (EE) police on Saturday arrested four persons and seized from them 42.9 kg ganja worth `21.5 lakh. EE inspector Mahesh said that based on a tip-off, the gang was held at about 12 noon. He identified the arrested accused as Vinay Shailesh Meshram, Ganesh Shivnath Bodke, Parmeshwar Damodhar Balap and Khan Sajavar Navaz Khan, all from Aurangabad, Maharashtra. They were handed over to the Marredpally police along with the seized ganja.