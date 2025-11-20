Sajjanar Warns of Strict Action for Attacks on On-Duty Officials

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attacking government officials on duty. He said that obstructing or assaulting officials— including police personnel, teachers, RTC staff, and other government employees—will lead to immediate criminal cases under Sections 221, 132 and 121(1) of BNS.

Sajjanar added that history sheets will also be opened against those involved in such offences. He cautioned that once a case is registered, it could severely affect an individual’s future, including passport issuance and eligibility for government jobs. Urging the public to act responsibly, the CP noted that even a moment of anger could lead to lifelong consequences.





