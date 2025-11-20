 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Sajjanar Warns of Strict Action for Attacks on On-Duty Officials

Telangana
20 Nov 2025 1:18 PM IST

Sajjanar says criminal cases under Sections 221, 132, 121(1) of BNS will be filed; history sheets to be opened for offenders

Sajjanar Warns of Strict Action for Attacks on On-Duty Officials
x
Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attacking government officials on duty. He said that obstructing or assaulting officials— including police personnel, teachers, RTC staff, and other government employees—will lead to immediate criminal cases under Sections 221, 132 and 121(1) of BNS.

Sajjanar added that history sheets will also be opened against those involved in such offences. He cautioned that once a case is registered, it could severely affect an individual’s future, including passport issuance and eligibility for government jobs. Urging the public to act responsibly, the CP noted that even a moment of anger could lead to lifelong consequences.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
VC sajjanar government officials 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X