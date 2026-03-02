Sajjanar Warns of Strict Action against Holi Troublemakers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has advised citizens to celebrate the Holi festival in the city in a peaceful atmosphere. He warned that strict action will be taken against those who cause inconvenience to others.

On Monday, he held a video conference with the police officials and conducted a review meeting at TGICCC, Banjara Hills. He directed the officers to prioritize visible policing to ensure no untoward incidents occur during the festival. He stated that blue colts and patrolling staff must maintain constant vigilance across the city.

He made it clear that forcibly applying colors on unwilling persons will not be tolerated. He warned against throwing colors in public places, on pedestrians, or on vehicles. He also mentioned that SHE Teams will be keeping a watch across the city to curb miscreants behaving indecently towards women.

He advised the public to use natural colors instead of chemical ones and stated that there is no permission for DJs during the celebrations. He warned that vehicles will be seized if youths are found roaming in groups on the roads and creating a nuisance.

In view of the ongoing Ramadan month, he instructed that care be taken to ensure no disturbance is caused to prayers. He directed the police to work in coordination with peace committees and to arrange additional security in sensitive areas.

On the occasion of Holi, he announced that restrictions have been imposed on liquor shops, toddy compounds, and bars and restaurants within the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday.

He said that cases will be registered under the City Police Act against those violating the regulations during the Holi festival. He advised citizens to immediately inform Dial 100 if any law and order issue arises anywhere in the city. He appealed to the people of the city to cooperate with the police and celebrate the festival happily.