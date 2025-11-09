Sajjanar Warns of Rising Cyber Frauds, Urges Public to Stay Vigilant

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has said that cybercrimes worth several crores of rupees are taking place in Hyderabad every day.

Speaking at an awareness programme organized by the City Police on cybercrime prevention, the Commissioner warned citizens about the increasing number of online investment scams. He said many victims are being deceived through fake investment apps and schemes promising high returns.

“Money doesn’t come easily. People must be cautious before investing anywhere,” Sajjanar advised. He also highlighted that fraudsters are using malicious APK files to trap users and steal personal data.

The Commissioner urged citizens who lose money in cyber frauds to immediately call the national cyber helpline number 1930 and lodge a complaint for timely action.