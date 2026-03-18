Sajjanar Warns Citizens Against Sextortion Scams

HYDERABAD: City police commissioner V C Sajjanar on Monday warned citizens about AI‑generated online honey traps being circulated by cyber scammers on social media platforms.

He said posts with messages such as “Are you lonely? Why wait any longer… Install this app. Have fun with beautiful girls and aunties. We don’t care about your colour and appearance” are not harmless advertisements but traps designed to exploit vulnerable users.

“These girls who look attractive in the videos are not real. They are AI‑generated clips. If you install the apps they promote, your phone’s contacts and gallery will be taken over. During video calls, they play nude videos on the other side and record your face, later morphing it to blackmail and sextort victims,” Sajjanar warned.

He cautioned that once victims give in to demands out of fear of losing their reputation, their bank accounts can be drained. “Behind that attraction lies a conspiracy to steal your money and reputation,” he said, adding that stern action would be taken against those posting fraudulent ads on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms.

Sajjanar urged citizens not to ruin their lives by installing fake dating or video‑calling apps. “These ads appear at night. Be careful. If someone has already fallen into such a trap, do not fear losing your reputation. Immediately call the toll‑free number 1930 or file a complaint on the cybercrime.gov.in portal,” he advised.

He also posted the same warning on his official Twitter handle with hashtags: #CyberCrime #FakeDatingApps #HoneyTrap #Sextortion #BeAlert.

Watchman murders wife in Fathenagar

A 40‑year‑old man allegedly murdered his wife at their servant quarters in Fathenagar on Tuesday, suspecting her fidelity. Police identified the accused as G Naresh, who works as a watchman at the apartment complex. Around noon, Naresh allegedly noticed his wife Renuka speaking on her mobile phone to an unknown person. Following an argument, he stabbed Renuka, said Sanathnagar station house officer D/ Ashok.

The couple, who have three daughters, had been quarrelling for the past four days over Renuka’s phone conversations, according to police. After the attack, Naresh fled the scene. The victim’s children alerted relatives, who informed the police. Officers, along with CLUES teams, reached the spot and collected blood‑stained clothes and the knife used in the murder.

Priest-led gang arrested for job scam

Police arrested a four‑member gang in Jangaon district for allegedly cheating people of large sums of money by promising outsourcing jobs and petrol pump licences. The prime accused, Beligini Shiva Kumar, a priest, used his profession to gain the trust of citizens before defrauding them.

According to police, Shiva Kumar claimed to have high‑level connections with top politicians, including ministers and senior IPS officers. He convinced victims that he could secure government jobs and business opportunities through his contacts. After collecting money, he distributed it among his accomplices — I. Srinivas, A. Sai Charan and D. Rajesh — to fund their lavish lifestyles.

The scam came to light after victims filed complaints at Jangaon police station. Under the supervision of DCP Raja Mahendra Naik and ACP Pandari Nitin Chetan, a special team led by inspector P. Satyanarayana Reddy apprehended the four accused near a petrol bunk on Hanamkonda Road on Tuesday afternoon.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crimes. Police have registered cases and are investigating whether more people were involved in the racket. Warangal police commissioner praised the team for swift action in arresting the fraudsters and preventing further financial loss to the public.

KU student dies after theft allegation

A 22‑year‑old postgraduate student of Kakatiya University (KU) died by suicide after allegedly being accused of theft by her roommates and seniors on Tuesday. The deceased, an MSc student from Banigandlapadu in Madhira, Khammam district, breathed her last at a private hospital in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment.

The incident began in the first week of March when some students lodged a police complaint against her, alleging she had stolen a laptop and gold ornaments. Distraught by the accusations, the student returned to her hometown on March 8 and attempted to die by suicide. Though her family rushed her to a local hospital and later shifted her to Hyderabad, she succumbed after a week‑long battle.

Her parents denied the theft allegations, claiming she was innocent and had been intentionally targeted by seniors and roommates. They alleged the false complaint pushed her to take the extreme step.

KU Vice Chancellor K. Pratap Reddy stated that when questioned by police, the student had allegedly given a written confession. He said police had called her mother for counselling and allowed her to return home to safeguard her career prospects, suggesting she may have fallen into deep depression.

To ensure a fair probe, the university has constituted a high‑level committee to investigate allegations of harassment by seniors. The Vice Chancellor assured that necessary action would follow based on the committee’s findings.

Three arrested in investor extortion racket

Masab Tank police, along with the Golconda task force, busted an extortion gang that used firearms to intimidate investors and recover money. Three persons were arrested and weapons seized. The accused were identified as Mohd Afroz Baig alias Shakeel, a real estate businessman and proprietor of MAB Projects; Teljeri Balakishan alias Balraj; and Bittu Kumar alias Raju, a native of Bihar.

Police said Shakeel, who had investments in Ibrahimpatnam and surrounding areas, conspired with Balakishan to procure an illegal firearm to threaten individuals demanding repayment of money. Acting on his instructions, Balakishan contacted Bittu Kumar, who arranged a country‑made pistol and ammunition from Bihar.

The trio used the weapon to create fear among investors and extort money. Acting on a tip‑off, Task Force sleuths and Masab Tank police apprehended them and seized a pistol with 18 live rounds, two magazines, six mobile phones, a car and a hockey stick.

Revenue Inspector caught taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Richard Simon, a revenue inspector at the tahsildar office in Peddemul Mandal in Vikarabad while allegedly accepting a bribe of `15,000. He was trapped by the ACB Rangareddy unit at a restaurant in Gudimalkapur.

The ACB alleged that Simon had demanded the bribe from a person to conduct field verification, inspect land belonging to a relative, and submit a favourable report for mutation work. The person then approached the ACB.

The ACB said Simon was caught while accepting the bribe amount which was later recovered from his possession. He would be produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases in Nampally for judicial remand.

ACB Arrests Works Accounts Superintendent for ₹14.7 Lakh 'Digital Bribe' Scam

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Eegala Madhusudhan, superintendent at the Joint Director of Works Accounts (WA) office, for allegedly collecting bribes through digital platforms. The money, collected from contractors and employees in exchange for processing official files, was routed to a benami bank account, according to the ACB

The ACB said that Madhusudhan had opened an account at the co-operative urban bank under a different name to avoid detection. According to ACB officials, the Madhusudhan demanded money to clear pending files, overlook technical errors or fast-track approvals. Between September 2022 and September 2023, he allegedly collected a total of `14,77,033 through this digital route.

The scam came to light following complaints regarding the systematic collection of fees for moving government files. After a thorough audit of the digital footprints and bank statements, the ACB confirmed the illegal transactions. Officials noted that the accused relied heavily on mobile payment apps to receive bribes, thinking the technology would offer him a layer of anonymity.

Following his arrest, Madhusudhan was produced before a Special Court for ACB cases. Authorities are now widening the scope of the investigation.

LB Nagar Police Raid Illegal Hookah Centre; 38 Apprehended, Owner Absconding

In a late-night operation, LB Nagar police raided an illegal hookah centre operating at a cafe in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at about 12.45 am on Tuesday and apprehended 34 consumers and four staff memebrs. Owner Kalal Mohan is absconding and efforts are on to trace him, police said.

Police said ACP LB Nagar Krishnaiah along with staff conducted the raid on credible information. Police seized hookah pots, hookah flavours, mobile phones, a loudspeaker and a projector from the spot. A case has been registered against the management of the cafe as well as the consumers.

RGIA Police Trace Cab via CCTV, Recover Passenger's Lost Bag Containing ₹50,000 Cash

The RGIA Outpost police recovered a bag containing valuables and cash that an air passenger had forgotten in a taxi, after receiving a complaint on Monday.

According to officials, Sunder Raj from Tamil Nadu approached the RGIA OP police at around 3 pm, stating that his bags containing valuables and `50,000 cash was missing. Inspector Kanakaiah Sampathi deputed police personnel Jagan and Parveen Jyoti to verify CCTV. The team identified the cab in which the passenger left his belongings. Police traced the vehicle and recovered the missing bag. The recovered property was handed over to the complainant.

Excise STF Busts Interstate Smuggling Route; Seizes ₹4.46 Lakh Illegal Liquor, Detains Two



The Excise Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday seized 239 bottles worth Rs 4.46 lakh non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) liquor bottles of various brands that were being illegally smuggled into the state through airlines and trains from Delhi and Goa.



Based on the information that liquor was being brought in through the Shamshabad airport, STF-A team led by excise superintendent Anjireddy and staff together vehicle checks at Pahadishareef and seized 213 bottles of liquor.

At the Secunderabad station, an STF-D team leaded by inspector Nagaraju seized 26 bottles of liquor. The bottles have been seized and handed over to respective excise police stations and two persons have been detained, Anjireddy said.

Youth finds dead with injuries under suspicious conditions



Mallepaka Srikantha, 30, was found dead on the outskirts of Kondaram of Shaligowrarm mandal in Nalgonda district on Tuesday morning. Locals who found the body of Srikantha, a Vangamarthi in the district, informed the police. He was unmarried and eking livelihood as a daily wage worker. According to the police, injuries made by sharp weapons ere found on the body of the youth. It was suspected that an extramarital affair was reason for the incident. Shaligowraram circle inspector Kondal Rao said that a case was filed and that the police had taken up investigation.

Unidentified man assaults guards, damages property near ECIL

An unidentified person attacked security personnel at an NFC security post near Mother Dairy, close to ECIL, Kushaiguda police said. The incident occurred when private security guards P. Gatraj and Manohar objected to the man urinating at the security post. The man assaulted the guards, allegedly biting Gatraj on his left hand.

On receiving information, NFC departmental security guard Salivemula Kamalayya rushed to the spot. The accused struck him on the forehead with a mobile phone, causing injuries. He also scratched another guard, damaged Manohar’s mobile phone, and broke his spectacles. Following a complaint lodged by Kamalayya, police registered a case and initiated efforts to identify and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway.