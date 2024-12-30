 Top
Sajjanar Warns Against Online Betting Apps and Influencers Promoting Them

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 Dec 2024 12:05 PM IST
TSRTC MD V.C. Sajjanar at a press meet on Friday. (Twitter)
TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

Hyderabad: TGSRTC Managing Director and IPS officer VC Sajjanar has raised concerns about the harmful impact of online betting apps, stating that they are ruining many lives. In a post on X, he urged social media influencers to refrain from promoting these platforms for personal gain. Sajjanar highlighted that innocent people are falling victim to the "online betting epidemic" due to videos shared by influencers claiming that users can become millionaires overnight. "These individuals are destroying their bright futures. How can one justify ignoring public welfare for personal interests? The harmful influence of such actions, which do not contribute to societal well-being, is unforgivable,"



Sajjanar wrote. He also advised the youth to understand that the pursuit of easy money through online betting is an illusion. "Do not be deceived by selfish influencers. Stay away from these anti-social forces," he added.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
