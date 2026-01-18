Sajjanar Warns Against ‘Free 5K’ WhatsApp Scam

Hyderabad: City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Sunday cautioned citizens against fraudulent online schemes promising “free Rs 5,000” through WhatsApp links. Fraudsters have been circulating messages with attractive titles such as “Republic Day Mega Gift” and “Sankranti Gift”, luring users into clicking links that falsely claim instant credit of Rs 5,000.

“These messages often carry misleading statements like ‘At first I thought it was fake, but I really got Rs 5,000. You should also try it,’ along with a link, to psychologically trap unsuspecting users,” Sajjanar explained.

He warned that clicking such links could install malware on mobile phones, leading to theft of personal data, bank details, PINs and passwords. In several cases, victims have lost money from their accounts within minutes.

The commissioner clarified that PhonePe, Google Pay, or any other digital payment company does not distribute money through WhatsApp links, stressing that genuine offers are available only on official apps or verified platforms.

Citizens were advised to remain alert even if such messages are forwarded by known contacts or shared in groups. Suspicious links often carry random characters or domains such as .xyz, which are not associated with legitimate payment platforms.

Those who have clicked on such links or suffered financial loss have been urged to immediately dial the cybercrime helpline 1930 or lodge a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. Sajjanar also reiterated the warning on his social media handle.

Dies in hit-and-run case, driver held

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man, critically injured in a hit-and-run case at Green Park Colony in Champapet on Saturday night, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Global Hospital.

According to Saidabad police, the incident occurred around 12.30 am when Deverashetty Sunil Kumar, a private employee, was returning home to Sai Ram Colony on his motorcycle. A speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler from behind and dragged him nearly 50 to 70 metres before driving away, station house officer B. Chandra Mohan said.

Locals rushed Sunil, the only son of Vijay Kumar, to hospital, but he later died of severe injuries. Police formed three special teams to trace the vehicle and driver.

CCTV footage helped identify the car (TS07 JF 3899). Sources confirmed that the driver, Sai Charan, has been taken into custody and the vehicle seized. Blood samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain if he was driving under the influence.

Police said the case has now been altered to include hit-and-run and other relevant sections following Sunil’s death. His body was handed over to family members after postmortem, and last rites were performed on Sunday.

305 booked in drunk-driving campaign in city

Hyderabad: In a two-day special drive against drunk driving, city traffic police booked 305 motorists found under the influence of alcohol.

Among the violators, 242 were two-wheeler riders, 26 were three-wheeler drivers, and 37 were drivers of four-wheelers and other vehicles, Joint Commissioner of city traffic police D. Joel Davis said.

The blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels recorded included 65 cases in the 30–50 range, 134 cases between 51–100, 39 cases between 101–150, 35 cases between 151–200, 11 cases between 201–250, eight cases between 251–300, and 13 cases above 300.

Police said strict enforcement will continue, with offenders facing penalties including imprisonment, fines, and suspension of driving licences.