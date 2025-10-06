Sajjanar Bats For ‘People Welfare Policing’

Hyderabad: City police commissioner V. C. Sajjanar, who assumed charge recently, paid his first surprise visit to the Madannapet police station on Monday and reviewed the daily situation reports (DSR). During the visit, Sajjanar examined the progress of ongoing cases, the communal situation and policing measures. He interacted with staff, verified attendance registers and discipline records, and inspected the police station premises and documentation.

“Every complainant should leave the police station with complete satisfaction,” the commissioner told officers, underscoring his commitment to citizen-centric policing. Sajjanar said the Hyderabad city police would adopt a “People Welfare Policing” approach aimed at improving public safety and strengthening police-citizen relations. “This model focuses on peace and order, traffic and road safety, protection of women and children, use of Artificial Intelligence in policing, control of cyber and financial crimes, 24/7 citizen services, and welfare of police personnel,” he explained.

Addressing zonal heads and police officials, Sajjanar emphasised that policing is a sacred duty and called for discipline and dedication from every officer. “Outstanding performers will be suitably rewarded, while those indulging in misconduct will face strict disciplinary action,” he warned. He directed that all complainants must be treated with respect and that no negligence should occur while registering cases. “All complaints from women must be registered promptly, and investigations should be completed without delay. Charge sheets must be filed expeditiously,” the commissioner instructed.

During the visit, Azeemuddin Farooq, father of murder victim Sumayya, met Sajjanar and thanked him for the swift investigation and arrest of the accused. Later, the commissioner inspected sensitive areas in Madannapet, reviewed police pickets and CCTV surveillance and interacted with local residents about their concerns and welfare.

During the visit, senior officers including Tafseer Iqbal, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Apoorva Rao, DCP – special branch, S. Chaitanya Kumar, DCP – south east zone), K. Srikanth, addl. DCP), Venkat Reddy, ACP, inspectors Anjaneyulu and Srinu Naik and other officials accompanied the commissioner.