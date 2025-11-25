Sajjanar Tells Outlaws To Mend Ways During Surprise Visits

Hyderabad: In a stern message to rowdy-sheeters to mend their ways or face the music, Hyderabd police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, made surprise checks and interacted with them. Hardened rowdy-sheeters were given last chance to shun criminal activities by the police commissioner.

Sajjanar also had interactions with police station in-charges till midnight, and collected criminal backgrounds of the rowdy-sheeters, a police official said.

Sajjanar told Deccan Chronicle, “Surprise checks were conducted along with the zonal in-charges such as DCPs, ACPs and SHOs. Silent visits were made in the MD Lines, Ashamnagar and defence colonies in the vicinity of Langar Houz police station limits.”

The police commissioner enquired about outlaws' criminal history, current lifestyle, employment status and social behavior, and finally they were warned that either change their behavior or face consequences.

Apart from this, the police commissioner during checks, also issued warnings to hotel owners, other business establishments found operating late in the night. Sajjanar said, “Besides, strengthening policing during night, the purpose of the surprise checks was to get a firsthand knowledge of the police personnel working at the field level and how they were responding to these visits.”

The visits were the part of ‘people welfare policing’ and it would enhance the sense of responsibility among the staffers and also improve the quality of services, he added.