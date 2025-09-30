Sajjanar Takes Charge as Hyderabad Police Chief

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar on Monday assumed charge as the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. Sajjanar, who served as Managing Director of TSRTC for the past four years, was appointed to the post following the transfer of C.V. Anand.

C.V. Anand, who held the position of Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, has now been posted as Principal Secretary, Home Department. A formal ceremony was held today where Sajjanar officially took charge of the office.





