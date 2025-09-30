 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Sajjanar Takes Charge as Hyderabad Police Chief

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 Sept 2025 10:26 AM IST

Former TGSRTC MD replaces CV Anand, who moves to Home Dept.

Sajjanar Takes Charge as Hyderabad Police Chief
x
VC Sajjanar takes charge as the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar on Monday assumed charge as the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. Sajjanar, who served as Managing Director of TSRTC for the past four years, was appointed to the post following the transfer of C.V. Anand.

C.V. Anand, who held the position of Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, has now been posted as Principal Secretary, Home Department. A formal ceremony was held today where Sajjanar officially took charge of the office.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Hyderabad Police Commissioner 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X