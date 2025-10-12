Sajjanar Sets Tone for City Policing

Hyderabad:Newly appointed Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday outlined his priorities for the force during his first video conference with officers of all city police wings. “Our conduct determines the department’s image,” Sajjanar told officers, urging them to uphold professionalism, coordination and public trust.

He praised all wings for their work over the past six months and said, “We must continue with the same dedication to uphold the prestige of the Hyderabad commissionerate, one of the oldest and most reputed in the country.”



Sajjanar announced the launch of the ‘Extra Mile Reward’ programme to recognise police personnel who go beyond duty with a humanitarian approach. “Every Saturday, one officer or staff member will be felicitated with a certificate and reward,” he said.



He cautioned that strict action would be taken against personnel found negligent or overstepping their authority. “It’s unforgivable for anyone to take the law into their own hands,” he said, adding that respectful public interaction builds confidence in the police.



Calling police personnel the “backbone of the department,” Sajjanar asked officers to use technology effectively to solve cases and integrate public feedback into policing. He stressed on coordination between wings to make Hyderabad a drug-free city and ensure strict punishment for offenders.



The commissioner said drug cases must be investigated thoroughly to ensure stringent punishment for the culprits. All wings, including the She Teams, must work to instill fear in criminals that strict legal action is inevitable if they harass women and children. Traffic police should come up with innovative ideas to reduce travel time in the city, he added.

The commissioner commended several officers, including SIs Sudhakar, Shobha, Saikanth, Shivakumar and their teams, for solving the recent child murder case under Madannapet PS limits. He also appreciated Afzalgunj SHO Ravi, admin SI Niranjan and ASI Dharmender for rescuing destitute persons, and Filmnagar head constable Vijaya Sudhakar and constable Surender for arresting an absconding accused after 30 years.

Joint CPs Tafseer Iqbal (law & order) and Parimala Hana Nutan (admin), DCPs K. Apoorva Rao (special branch) and Rakshitha Krishna Murthy (headquarters), and other senior officers attended the meeting.