Sajjanar Reviews Ramzan Security At Mecca Masjid

HYDERABAD: With the Ramzan festival approaching, Hyderabad commissioner V.C. Sajjanar visited Mecca Masjid at Charminar to review security arrangements and ensure a smooth experience for worshippers.

Accompanied by Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali, the commissioner inspected prayer halls, entry points and surrounding lanes, closely examining the security plan. He stressed zero tolerance for lapses, directing officials to take strict measures so that devotees face no inconvenience during the holy month.

Earlier, Sajjanar held a meeting with Muslim religious leaders at Kotwal House, Purani Haveli, discussing safeguards for the month-long festivities and offering suggestions for enhanced security.

Joint CP Tafseer Iqbal, S.M. Vijay Kumar, Charminar Zone DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar, and other officers joined the inspection.