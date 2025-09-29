Sajjanar Leaves TGSRTC Steering Wheel After 4 Years

Hyderabad: Vishwanath Channappa Sajjanar, a 1996-batch IPS officer who was recently transferred as Hyderabad police commissioner, on Monday bade farewell to TGSRTC, where he was managing director for four years. He will take charge as police commissioner on Tuesday, taking over from incumbent city police chief C.V. Anand.

Sajjanar is credited with many reforms at the RTC. He saw the corporation through during the Covid-19 pandemic years and also implemented the government’s Mahalakshmi free travel for women scheme.

On his last day at the TGSRTC, Sajjanar travelled on a bus on Route 113 I/M from Lakdikapul to Bus Bhavan and interacted with passengers. At farewell event at RTC Kala Mandapam, employees felicitated him with garlands and shawls.

Reflecting on his tenure, Sajjanar said, “When I took charge, the organisation was going through a very difficult time. There was a question in everyone’s mind, will the corporation survive its financial deficit or not? We organised brainstorming sessions, involved every employee in development, and formulated strategic plans to move forward. We proved the saying ‘hard work makes poverty disappear.’”

He added, “Despite the ups and downs, we took the organisation to greater heights. Together, we replaced old buses with new ones, achieved annual revenues of more than Rs 9,000 crore, developed Tarnaka Hospital to corporate standards, organised health challenges, and empowered employees through training programmes.”

He said the RTC during his tenure had created health profiles for 44,000 employees and conducted medical examinations for their spouses. He also noted that salaries were being paid on the 1st of every month and that the corporation had implemented the long-pending 21 per cent fitment for 2017 and cleared pending DAs in stages.

“We provided compassionate appointments to families of 2,000 employees who lost their lives in service or were declared medically unfit. Promotions were given according to seniority. We introduced accident insurance of Rs 1 crore for families of employees who died in accidents. We also made it a tradition to hold farewell programmes for every retiring employee each month,” Sajjanar said.