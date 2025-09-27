Sajjanar is New Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle of senior IPS officers in Telangana, the state government has appointed V.C. Sajjanar, as the new Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, replacing C.V. Anand, who has been moved as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department.

The rejig also saw Ravi Gupta, IPS (1990), shifted as Executive Vice-Chairman & Director General, Centre for Good Governance (CGG). Shikha Goel, IPS (1994), has been posted as Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, GAD.

Several other senior officials, including Swati Lakra, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Charu Sinha, Anil Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Y. Nagi Reddy, Devendra Singh Chauhan, Vikram Singh Mann, M. Stephen Raveendra, and officers from 2012 to 2018 batches, have been given new postings in this large-scale reshuffle.