Sajjanar Inspects Polling Booths from Banjara Hills ICCC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, V.C. Sajjanar on Tuesday inspected the polling progress of the Jubilee Hills by-election from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills here. He also monitored the situation at various polling stations using drones.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar stated that the polling for the Jubilee Hills by-election is proceeding in a peaceful environment. He informed that stringent security arrangements have been made at the polling centres to ensure that the public can exercise their right to vote in a free and fair atmosphere.

He further revealed that all polling stations are being monitored in real-time from the ICCC through a total of 900 CCTV cameras. He highlighted that this is the first time in the country that the voting process is being supervised using drone technology for this election.

He mentioned that a total of 150 drone cameras are being used, as per the directions of the Election Commission of India and urged the people of Jubilee Hills to freely exercise their franchise.