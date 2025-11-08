Sajjanar Imposes Dry Days, Silence in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday said that liquor shops and hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments under all categories were prohibited from selling or serving liquor, in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, shall remain closed from 6 pm on November 9 to 6 pm on November 11, for the byelection. On counting day, similar orders would be in place from 6 am of November 14 for 24 hours.





Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants etc., and hotels under different categories shall also not be permitted to serve liquor on these days. He also issued prohibition against any type of campaigning activity during the silence period from Monday till the end of polling on November 11. This does not restrict house-to-house visits, of less than five persons. The commissioner also issued prohibitory orders in the constituency.



