Sajjanar Forms CIT to Ensure Punishment to Criminals in Courts

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, on Friday announced the formation of a Central Investigation Team (CIT) to oversee and monitor key cases.

He clarified that the ultimate goal of the police force is not merely to arrest criminals, but to ensure they receive rigorous punishment in courts. Sajjanar was addressing the officials during the monthly crime review meeting for the month of October, held at the TGICCC Auditorium in Banjara Hills.

During the meeting, he inquired about the registration of cases and the progress of investigations. He specifically sought details regarding the increasing number of new cases and the older cases resulting in acquittals. Following the review, he issued several crucial directives to the officers.

He unequivocally stated that the police must immediately respond to every complaint received at the police station and register a First Information Report (FIR). He warned that the suppression of complaints or dilution of the severity of a crime would not be tolerated.

He further cautioned that officers who show negligence in their duties will face suspension. The Commissioner directed officers to pay special attention to and take steps for the speedy resolution of cases that have been pending for many years.

He also advised them to treat women visiting the police station with respect and asked officials to devise a clear 'Plan of Action' for every case, ensuring there are no lapses in the investigation. He emphasized the need to crackdown on activities such as drugs, road accidents, online gaming, and betting in the city.

He also stressed the importance of focusing particularly on cybercrimes, women's safety, street crime, and food adulteration cases. Sajjanar made it clear that the Station House Officers (SHOs) were responsible for increasing surveillance on rowdy sheeters and habitual offenders and ensuring no crimes occur within their jurisdiction.

He instructed the imposition of the PD Act on those involved in serious offences and highlighted the need for meticulous collection of technical evidence to complete investigations, thereby formulating strategies to increase the conviction rate.

He opined that fear among criminals will only be instilled when they face stringent punishments. Considering the rise in cybercrimes, he advised the police to enhance technological capabilities and investigate cases with the help of experts to curb them.

He mandated that police officers must carry their weapon compulsorily while on duty and ordered that weapon drills be conducted every 15 days. He instructed every officer to have complete command over their jurisdiction, and for SHOs to guide junior staff for the swift disposal of pending cases.