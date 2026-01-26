Sajjanar Felicitates Good Samaritan for Rescuing People during Nampally Fire Accident

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday felicitated a Good Samaritan Dinesh from Afzalgunj for rescuing people trapped inside a furniture shop after it was engulfed in flames in Nampally on Saturday.

In a post on ‘X’, he appreciated the courage displayed by Dinesh during the fire accident by putting his life at risk. On one side, the flames were raging, on the other, the cries of the victims at the building, but Dinesh did not back down. He participated in the rescue operations without even considering his own life.

“In these days when we spend our time making videos in case of an accident, Dinesh's help is truly courageous. It is a great honor to felicitate Dinesh on the occasion of Republic Day. I extend congratulations to Mohammed Zakir, Kalim, Rahim, Amar, and corporators Surekha Om Prakash and Zafar for assisting in rescue operations,” he said.

Sajjanar said that everyone joined hands and participated in the relief operation. They proved that, “We are all one' when difficulties arose, and once again demonstrated the culture of Hyderabad's Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb,” he added.