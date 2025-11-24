Sajjanar Conducts Surprise Inspections to Strengthen Night Policing

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar personally conducted a midnight patrolling in the South West Zone to assess on-ground policing and ensure public safety.

Avoiding any sirens or prior intimation, he directly visited the residences of several rowdy-sheeters in MD Lines, Asham Nagar, and Defence Colony under Langar Houz police station limits. He enquired about their past behaviour, current occupation, and lifestyle, warning them of strict action if they attempted to return to criminal activities. He advised them to lead a life of good conduct and become responsible members of society.

From 12 am to 3 am on Monday, the Commissioner inspected major roads, key junctions, and sensitive points within the limits of Langar Houz and Tolichowki police stations. He also visited hotels, shops, and late-night establishments in Toli Chowki, cautioning business owners against operating beyond permitted hours.

During the inspection, Sajjanar personally interacted with patrolling staff and officers on duty, reviewing patrol points, response times, and issue resolution processes. At Tolichowki police station, he examined the station general diary, night entries, duty rosters, and attendance records to check operational readiness.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that such surprise inspections are part of continuous efforts to enhance night-time policing and ensure effective service delivery under the people’s welfare policing initiative.

He emphasised that these field visits aim to strengthen accountability, improve responsiveness, and ensure citizens’ safety during night hours.

He instructed all officers and staff to maintain visible policing and remain alert at all times. He reiterated that vigilant monitoring and quick response are essential to maintaining Hyderabad’s safety and public confidence in the police force.