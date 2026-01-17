Sajjanar Cautions Public on Rising Frauds by Social Media Influencers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday cautioned the public against a rising trend of fraud by social media influencers who are enticing people with lucky draws promising cars, bikes, plots and DJ equipment and duping them.

In a post on ‘X’, Sajjanar said that following the ban on betting app promotions, several influencers reinvented themselves by running lucky draw schemes on social media platforms to lure gullible users.

Warning of stringent action, the Police Commissioner said cases would be registered under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act- 1978 against the fraudsters. “Whether the offender is a celebrity or a social media star, no one will be spared,” he asserted.

Stating that such schemes are designed to prey on the hopes of innocent people and often amount to financial fraud, Sajjanar said strict action would be taken against anyone misusing their popularity to cheat the public. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to deceptive online schemes.