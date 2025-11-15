 Top
Sajjanar Cautions Public of Facebook Fraudsters Using His Name to Solicit Money

Telangana
15 Nov 2025 1:35 PM IST

Sajjanar said only alertness can protect everyone and the money from cyber criminals. Report cyber frauds right to the 1930 helpline or http://cybercrime.gov.in

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday said the cyber fraudsters created fake Facebook accounts using his name and are sending messages to friends saying, “I’m in trouble, please send money.”

Unfortunately, one of my friends was deceived and transferred Rs.20,000 to a fraudster’s account, he said.

Never respond to friend requests or messages asking for money from anyone claiming to be me—or any public official. Always verify by directly contacting the person over a phone call before taking any action. Block and report suspicious messages, links, or video calls immediately, he said.

He said only alertness can protect everyone and the money from cyber criminals. Report cyber frauds right to the 1930 helpline or http://cybercrime.gov.in.




