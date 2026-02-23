Sajjanar Cautions Parents on Rise in Marriage-Related Fraud Cases

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar here on Monday cautioned about the scams that are taking place in Hyderabad in the name of marriage causing concern among parents.

“It's not just in the name of love - some tricksters are even deceiving young people through relationships arranged by elders. Recently, complaints about such incidents have been pouring into Hyderabad's She Teams,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

“Girls, be careful! The danger lurking in the wedding veil!” he said. Explaining the modus operandi of the scamsters, Sajjanar said the accused would first go through traditional marriage match-making, followed by an engagement.

They get close to the youth with the false assurance that the wedding is confirmed. “It's going to be a marriage anyway... So what's the harm now?" they say with sweet-talking words, emotionally blackmailing them and, under pressure, physically exploiting them.”

“Once their desires are fulfilled, they reveal their true colors. They demand huge sums of money to proceed with the wedding, saying they'll only tie the knot if an additional dowry is given. Otherwise, they resort to threats of calling off the marriage.”

“As engagement is already done and everyone in the family and relatives knows about it, many young people and their parents are hesitating to file complaints out of fear that their honor will be ruined in society if the marriage is stopped.”

Taking advantage of this, the culprits are found to be harassing them to pay whatever amount of money they demand. “If you stay silent out of fear that your honor will be lost, you'll end up experiencing a lifetime of hell. Even if it's an engagement, stay vigilant until you actually step onto the wedding altar,” Sajjanar advised.

“Don't blindly trust just because it's a match arranged by elders. Probe into boy's behavior, his friends, and his habits. If he pressures you to meet alone or for a physical relationship before marriage, definitely suspect him and courageously refuse. Don't be afraid even if he demands money or blackmails you. File a complaint,” he said.

“Those who have fallen into the hands of scammers should come forward without any fear. Your details will be kept completely confidential. If anyone is facing such problem, they can immediately call the Hyderabad She Teams WhatsApp number 9490616555 or dial 100,” Sajjanar assured.