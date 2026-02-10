Sajjanar Cautions Motorists on Doing Stunts with Bikes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday cautioned motorists on making stunts with bikes and landing themselves in trouble.

“Bike stunts will destroy a hundred-year-olds life! Watching these bizarre stunts on the road can be thrilling. But it can give you an instant kick. Don't forget that even a small accident can put you to bed for the rest of your life.”

“Not only that you can put others in danger because of you. Don't ruin your golden future for likes on social media or heroism on the road. Drive responsibly. Doing dangerous stunts on a bike and putting the lives of those sitting behind at risk is a crime under the law. Don't get into trouble by inviting necessary action as per law,” he said on a post on ‘X’.

Sajjanar said this while responding to a video in which a biker was found to be doing stunts dangerously.