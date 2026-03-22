Sajjanar Cautions Girls Against Cyber Blackmail

Hyderabad:Smartphones are increasingly becoming a curse for many girls as cybercriminals exploit social media to harass them using fake accounts. With the surge in online connections, police say youth are being dragged into dangerous traps more frequently.

Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, in a post on ‘X’, revealed that criminals were creating fake accounts with photos of film actors or attractive young men as profile pictures. They send friend requests on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, luring girls with sweet talk. Once trust is gained, victims share personal photos or videos, which are then used for blackmail.



The criminals morph images, demand money, or insist on physical meetings. Out of fear of losing honour, some girls silently pay up, suffering severe mental distress. Tragically, a few have taken their own lives. Sajjanar urged girls not to succumb: “If you face such injustice online, don’t be afraid. Don’t give in to blackmail. Tell your parents or friends immediately.” He advised victims to call Dial 100 without hesitation, assuring police support.



He also appealed to parents to monitor children’s online activity. Sajjanar warned cybercriminals that fake profiles, numbers, or VPNs would not shield them: “No matter where you are, we can track you down and take legal action.” He urged girls to remain vigilant and lodge complaints courageously.