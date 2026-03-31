Sajjanar Calls for Peaceful Hanuman Vijay Yatra

Hyderabad: City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Tuesday asked the organisers of the ‘Sri Veera Hanuman Vijay Yatra’ during Hanuman Jayanti on April 2, to ensure that it was peaceful and orderly in the manner of the ‘Sri Rama Shobha Yatra’ last week.

Referring to the recent the police commissioner asked stakeholders to ensure similar peaceful conduct. Speaking at a review meeting here, Sajjanar said 168 tributary processions from across the city were expected to merge with the main rally. About 3,000 police personnel, supported by different wings, will be deployed. The rally will be monitored from a joint control room from 8 am on April 2 with representatives from all line departments for real-time coordination.

Organisers were advised to monitor new participants in the procession and report any suspicious activity to the police. To manage crowd movement and prevent congestion, trained ‘Rope Party’ volunteers have been mandated.

Sajjanar directed that the organisers to adhere strictly to designated routes and avoid narrow lanes, particularly for mini-lorries vehicles. He advised against the use of DJ systems, recommending sound boxes without mixers, and said idol height restrictions must be followed, especially near railway bridges. The use of unauthorised drone cameras has been prohibited. He cautioned against the circulation of rumours, provocative content, and fake messages on social media, warning of strict action against violators.

Following the meeting, the commissioner and senior officials conducted a field inspection of the 12.2-km route from Gowliguda Sri Ram Mandir via Narayanguda, RTC crossroads, Ashoknagar, Kavadiguda and Bible House to Tadbund Hanuman Temple. Officials were directed to complete pending civic and electrical works along the route on priority.

Senior police officers Tafseer Iqbal, Joel Davis, along with zonal deputy commissioners of police, attended the meeting along with representatives from the Cyberabad and Malkajgiri commissionerates.

Officials from GHMC, roads and buildings, fire services, TSSPDCL, 108 EMRI, TGRTC, HMWS&SB, and the transport and health departments participated. Representatives of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations were also present, according to a release from the city police commissioner.