Sajjanar Asks Senior Citizens to be Alert on Cryptocurrency Trading Fraud

Hyderabad: A 75-year-old person from Hyderabad recently lost Rs.1.68 crore after scammers lured him into a fake crypto trading platform “Market Axess”.

Responding to the incident, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar advised senior citizens to be alert as fraudsters are targeting them through social media, offering “help” to recover old market losses.

“Please do not trust unknown financial advisors or investment links. If you or someone you know is a victim, call 1930 immediately. Let’s protect our parents and seniors from cyber predators,” he said