Sai Manohar Takes Charge as Madhapur Traffic DCP

Hyderabad: T Sai Manohar, who was recently promoted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), assumed charge as DCP Traffic, Madhapur here on Thursday. He assured to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the IT corridor.

Manohar began his journey in the department as a Sub-Inspector (SI) in 1996. He was promoted to Inspector in 2008, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in 2013, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) in 2022. His promotion to DCP was confirmed on December 16, 2024.

Notably, he also served as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Speaking after assuming charge, Manohar expressed his commitment to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and enhancing road safety in the Cyberabad jurisdiction.