 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Sai Manohar Takes Charge as Madhapur Traffic DCP

Telangana
M Srinivas
26 Dec 2024 6:00 PM IST
Sai Manohar Takes Charge as Madhapur Traffic DCP
x
Madhapur DCP Traffic, T Sai Manohar, who assumed charge on Thursday, assured to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the IT corridor. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: T Sai Manohar, who was recently promoted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), assumed charge as DCP Traffic, Madhapur here on Thursday. He assured to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the IT corridor.

Manohar began his journey in the department as a Sub-Inspector (SI) in 1996. He was promoted to Inspector in 2008, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in 2013, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) in 2022. His promotion to DCP was confirmed on December 16, 2024.

Notably, he also served as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Speaking after assuming charge, Manohar expressed his commitment to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and enhancing road safety in the Cyberabad jurisdiction.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IT corridor Cyberabad police Traffic problems 
India Southern States Telangana 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick