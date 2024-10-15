Sahiti Infra MD Grilled in Rs. 2,000 Scam

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who have taken Sahiti Infra managing director Lakshminarayana into a five-day custody started questioning him on Monday. The ED alleged that Lakshminarayana had collected crores of rupees from thousands of people in the name of Sahiti Infra and duped them, and arrested him on September 29 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Officials were questioning Lakshminaranaya to find out who else was involved in the scam and would make further arrests based on his confession, sources in the ED disclosed. The investigating officers initially found that Lakshminaranaya collected Rs.2,000 crore from around 1,600 customers with pre-launch offers.