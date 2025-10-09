Sahebzadagans Meet Azmet Jah

Hyderabad:Members of the Sahebzadagan (descendants of Asaf Jah I to VI) met Azmet Jah Bahadur, the titular Ninth Nizam, at the Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The meeting, initiated and co-ordinated by Nawab Mir Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, was held amidst the grandeur of the royal durbar.

The Sahebzadagan paid their respects to Azmet Jah Bahadur, expressing their enduring bond with the Asaf Jahi legacy.



A high tea was hosted on the palace lawns, offering an elegant setting that reflected the timeless hospitality of the house of Asaf Jah.



Azmet Jah Bahadur was accompanied by trustees M.A. Faiz Khan and Mohammad Fateh Faiz Bin Jung.

