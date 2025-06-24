Safran Sets Up New India Arm In Hyderabad For Rafale Jets’ M&O

Hyderabad: French aerospace giant Safran said it would establish a new entity — Safran Aircraft Engine Services India — in the city for conducting the maintenance and overhaul (M&O) of Rafale fighter jet engines, specifically the M88 engines. Safran has established two world-class production facilities in Hyderabad.

In a meeting with IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu, Safran's general manager Pierre Fernandez said the initiative was expected to create approximately 150 jobs by the end of next year, with the potential to add another 750 positions in subsequent phases.

Safran's Hyderabad operations are poised to become a central hub for the production and export of critical components for Rafale engines. The state government's support has been instrumental in positioning Hyderabad as a leading aerospace hub.

Emphasised the importance of deepening Indo-French collaborations during a high-level roundtable organised by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) held at Secretariat, Sridhar Babu asked its member companies to actively explore opportunities in Telangana’s prestigious Future City project — an upcoming 30,000-acre global innovation hub being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.