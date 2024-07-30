SAFI Members Rescue Stray Dog Stuck in Plastic Tin

Karimnagar: Members of the ‘Stray Animal Foundation of India' (SAFI) rescued a stray dog that was stuck in a plastic can at Razvi Chaman area in Bommakal village of Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

After learning from the locals about the dog which had been struggling with its head stuck in a plastic can for the past five days without food, the members of SAFI -- Suman Kumar, Gautham and Pavan -- reached the spot and rescued the canine by cutting off the tin.

Meanwhile, the locals appreciated the SAFI members for saving the dog’s life.