Safety team finds expired food articles in dhaba in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: Telangana food safety officials carried out inspections at two food joints in Vanasthalipuam and LB Nagar to know whether the managements were adhering to safety norms.

Officials inspected Shree Balaji Family Dhaba at Ganesh Nagar Colony in Vanasthalipuram and found food articles like mushrooms, ‘tutti fruti’ and preserved ‘carandas’ expired and hence discarded on the spot. The Food Business Operator (FBO) found to be operating as a multi brand kitchen through food delivery app.

During the course of inspection, it was found that the food delivery app and the FBO were also taking orders online using expired FSSAI license with a similar premises name. Food handlers were found wearing hairnets but not wearing aprons and uniforms.

Raw food articles and semi-prepared foods were found to be stored in unhygienic condition inside the refrigerator, which was found to be rusted. Dustbins were not found inside the kitchen premises and the FBO was using plastic bags for discarding the kitchen waste.

Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for premises were not available and the premise was found fitted with mesh and no infestation observed.

In a separate inspection at Hotel Sitara Grand at LB Nagar, officials found a FSSAI license true copy displayed at the reception counter and food handlers were found wearing hairnets and uniforms. Food articles stored inside the refrigerator were covered and labeled properly.

The premise was found fitted with mesh and doors were close fitted to avoid entry of pests. Dustbins were found covered properly, according to officials.