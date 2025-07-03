Safety Still Ignored at Sigachi Despite Deaths in Devastating Accident

Hyderabad: Three days after the deadly explosion at the Sigachi Industries’ unit at Pashamylaram, the need for adhering to safety still appeared miles away even as rescue workers plodded their way through tough conditions in their search for the still missing workers, believed to be buried or stuck in the collapsed three storied concrete structure of the factory.

Even as officials supervising the rescue efforts expressed disappointment at the lack of enthusiasm on part of the company’s senior management to be onsite and assist and guide in the rescue operations, indications that safety aspects were the least of the concerns could be seen strewn around, just next to the damaged factory compound wall.

A senior government official responding to a question on the status of rescue efforts, said that fire and SDRF personnel were making steady progress in their search for the still missing workers, believed to be 10 as on Wednesday late afternoon. Asked if Sigachi representatives or anyone from senior management of the company were at hand and available for immediate consultation if required, the official expressed disappointment saying this was not the case.

Meanwhile, the intermittent rain over the past two days, and overnight, turned the road on the two sides of the Sigachi factory into a slushy sliding rink thanks to a thick layer of dust and soil soaked in rain water. But this was the least of the safety concerns there.

Ammonia gas cylinders were seen lying on the ground by the side of the extremely muddy road. And fire-fighting foam that comes in blue plastic cans, were strewn around in the rain next to the ammonia cylinders.

And one cylinder which was leaking, was pushed out of sight next to the partially destroyed compound wall of the factory and every time the breeze changed direction, strong whiffs of the pungent Ammonia gas made its way where policemen were posted to prevent curious onlookers from getting close to the factory’s main gate.

“All we have are these masks and we can smell the gas even after wearing them,” one constable who was trying to fend away onlookers said. A senior police official, when asked if safety measures were advised to the police personnel posted at the factory, responded saying “the presumption is that whatever had to happen has happened and there will be no more problems. But if there are any more leakages or smoke or gases, then we will just move away to a safe distance.”

Incidentally, industrial storage standards require ammonia gas cylinders be always kept erect and vertical and secured to ensure they do not topple over. And of the eight that were ostensibly removed from inside the factory for safe keeping, only one was in the prescribed position. According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, ammonia cylinders should not be dragged, or should not be rolled even for short distances.

When asked as to how the cylinders came to be where they were by the roadside, policemen posted there said they had no clue and that their post was at that location to stop anyone from trying to either enter into the factory, or peek into it as the compound wall there got blasted during the explosion.

While this was just one aspect that was there for all to see by the roadside, even a number of fire-fighting foam concentrate cans, with storage directions clearly printed on them proclaiming that “the storage shall be free from dampness” were seen getting soaked in the rain.