Safety Meet Uncovers Sexual Harassment In Karimnagar School

KARIMNAGAR: School attender Mohammad Yakub Pasha, accused of harassing girl students and hiding a camera in their washroom, was arrested at the Rekurthi Chowrasta here on Tuesday

The incident came to light during the Shukravaram Sabha held on October 24 at Zilla Parishad High School in Kurikyala of Gangadhara mandal, Karimnagar district. The sabha is a weekly safety awareness programme aimed at educating girls on health, safety and legal rights, including sessions on the Pocso Act and the concept of good and bad touch.

Several girl students came forward during the session and revealed that Pasha, 30 had been harassing them for nearly a year.

Some students also reported noticing a blinking light inside the washroom, which they suspected to be a hidden camera. They informed their parents, prompting district collector Pamela Satpathy to order an inquiry. Police commissioner Gouse Alam supervised the probe, which involved officials from multiple departments. The inquiry team visited the school and confirmed the allegations.

Investigators found that Pasha had been misbehaving with minor girls and taking photographs with them during school functions, which he allegedly morphed and used to intimidate them. The school principal was suspended for concealing facts and failing to act on previous complaints by students.

ACP G. Vijay Kumar led a fast-track investigation which led to the arrest of Pasha on Tuesday. Pasha was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. The ACP warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone involved in sexual abuse or harassment of women and minors. He urged students and working women to file complaints without fear, assuring that victims’ identities would remain confidential.

Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar commended the prompt and decisive action of the collector and police commissioner in addressing the matter.