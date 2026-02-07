Safety Drives End Crashes on Loyola Academy Road

Hyderabad: Road accidents on Loyola Academy road in Alwal, once a hotspot with over 10 incidents six months ago, have now come down to zero following collaborative efforts by the college and Alwal Traffic Police.

Although no student deaths were reported, police said violations such as driving without licences and speeding remain common among youngsters. Preventive measures were introduced, including enforcement drives, road barriers, signboards and awareness programmes involving students.

Alwal police reported that of the 70 accidents in the area, there were 16 deaths, 12 serious injuries, two drunk‑and‑drive cases and the rest categorised as non‑fatal. On the college road alone, 10 accidents were recorded, including one death, one serious injury and eight non‑fatal cases, largely due to rash driving.

Inspector Ch. Shaknaraiah of Alwal traffic police station said accidents mainly occur during peak hours and are linked to reckless driving. “Everyone should follow traffic rules. It’s not only that you suffer, it will affect your whole family,” he cautioned.

Awareness initiatives included the Arrive Alive foot rally on 6 January, where over 300 students marched from the college to Suchitra X Road, and a bike rally on 27 January with more than 200 riders wearing helmets. Campaigns also involved screenings and interactive sessions to educate students on road safety. Police said these measures, coupled with round‑the‑clock guidance, have helped eliminate accidents on the college road.