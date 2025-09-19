Safe Mobility Vital for Saving Lives: Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said traffic management was important, not merely for easing congestion, but for saving lives, improving liveability, and building public trust. He said a city’s identity and growth are inseparably tied to its traffic conditions — safe and efficient mobility reflects modernity, inclusivity, and progress.

He was delivering a keynote address at a two-day Traffic & Road Safety Summit organised by the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), in collaboration with the Hyderabad City Police at Jal Vihar, Necklace Road. The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, traffic experts, law enforcement, academia, and civil society to deliberate on pressing challenges and future solutions for urban mobility and road safety.

City police commissioner C.V. Anand observed: “Traffic is the city’s face. With over 92 lakh vehicles and 1,500 new additions daily, Hyderabad’s traffic management is central to its reputation as a safe and livable city.”

Anand described congestion as both a quality-of-life issue and an economic challenge, highlighting initiatives such as Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments) advanced signal management systems and VIP convoy coordination, drone and high-rise camera monitoring of traffic, collaboration with Google for AI-driven solutions, deployment of 120 trained traffic marshals.

V. Rajashekhar Reddy, joint secretary, traffic, Forum HCSC, observed that Hyderabad’s growth had outpaced its mobility infrastructure. He flagged issues such as vehicles growing faster than road capacity, street parking choking lanes, and weak integration in public transport.

He called for integrated urban mobility connecting Metro, RTC, shared mobility, and EVs, transit-oriented development to reduce dependence on private vehicles, smart traffic management with adaptive signals and AI, parking reforms with structured facilities and fair pricing and equitable infrastructure, including continuous footpaths, safe crossings, and cycle tracks.